Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Family and factory economics, Fiscal bonanza & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Transitioning away from industrial norms, the 21st-century economy must prioritise work within families

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

A vision of the 21st century economy and limitations of gold. Today’s reading

Arun Maira: The 21st century economies must be built with cooperative family forms of enterprises. More work will be done locally and within families and communities.
Rajesh Kumar says the global gold rush has its limits. It is unlikely to be a major driver against the dollar.

The government should not depend on transfers and dividends to balance its accounts, says the second edit. And the first edit sounds a warning on repatriation and disinvestment in affecting foreign direct investment.

QUOTE
 
At this juncture, I can do only one thing; I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal (Revanna) and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. 
 
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to his grandson
First Published: May 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

