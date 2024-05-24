Best of BS Opinion: Family and factory economics, Fiscal bonanza & more

A vision of the 21st century economy and limitations of gold. Today’s reading
Arun Maira: The 21st century economies must be built with cooperative family forms of enterprises. More work will be done locally and within families and communities.
Rajesh Kumar says the global gold rush has its limits. It is unlikely to be a major driver against the dollar.
The government should not depend on transfers and dividends to balance its accounts, says the second edit. And the first edit sounds a warning on repatriation and disinvestment in affecting foreign direct investment.