Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / How hostility towards immigrants could harm America's technology sector

How hostility towards immigrants could harm America's technology sector

Mr Trump's obsessions with tariffs and immigration go way back, and he probably won't respond well if people ridicule him for not delivering on his signature policy ideas

Donald Trump, Trump

(Photo: Shutterstock)

NYT
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Paul Krugman  Will business prosper under a second Donald Trump presidency? As far as I can tell, many business leaders are pinning their hopes on the belief that he won’t actually follow through on his campaign pledges on tariffs and mass deportation — that they’ll be like his border wall, which, for the most part, he never built but claimed he had.
 
But I believe that such optimism is misplaced. Mr Trump’s obsessions with tariffs and immigration go way back, and he probably won’t respond well if people ridicule him for not delivering on his signature policy ideas.
 
If he does not moderate his policies, the damage will be considerable — bigger than even pessimists realise. Hostility to immigrants won’t just create labour shortages for many gruelling manual jobs that native-born Americans are reluctant to do. It will also undermine American leadership in technology.
 
 
As you may know, Mr Trump has declared his intention to declare a national emergency and deploy the military to help round up huge numbers of undocumented immigrants, initially placing them in what Stephen Miller, one of his top immigration advisers, has called “vast holding facilities.”
 
Such actions would be a humanitarian and civil liberties nightmare. But these considerations probably won’t deter Mr Trump. If anything, he may welcome an uproar because it would make him look strong and decisive.
 
The economic impact may be another matter. Mass deportations would create shortages and raise prices in industries that employ large numbers of undocumented immigrants (plus workers legally here who might be caught up in the dragnets), including agriculture, meatpacking and construction.
 
I honestly don’t know how all this would play out, and I doubt that anyone does. Beyond these near-term effects, however, there’s a likely consequence of Trumpism that hasn’t received a lot of attention: The threat that it will pose to American technological leadership.

More From This Section

PremiumGDP, India GDP

Heady to steady: Economic growth slows but becomes more broad-based

PremiumUS

Diversifying global leadership: India's opportunity in a US+1 strategy

PremiumUrban development and construction is the source of almost 40 per cent of global carbon emissions. Increasingly, technology is coming to the aid of the construction industry under pressure to adopt sustainable practices.

Building cities of the future: Livability, sustainability, and governance

PremiumCinema hall, Kashmir, South Kashmir

Investors like Adar Poonawalla may help smaller production firms gain scale

PremiumChina

From success to anxiety, Shenzhen braces for impact of Trump presidency

 
Our technology sector is the wonder of the world. Circa 1995, the world’s major wealthy economies all seemed to be on roughly the same technological level, with similar levels of productivity; if Europe had lower levels of real gross domestic product per capita, one of the main reasons was that Europeans work fewer hours, because unlike us, they take real vacations.
 
But as a recent report for the European Commission by Mario Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank, points out, America has pulled ahead again in recent decades. What I find interesting about this US surge is that it isn’t broadly based: Europeans do most things about as well as we do. Instead, it’s all about America taking the lead in digital technology.
 
What’s driving that success story? No doubt it has multiple causes, not least the network externalities created by the technology cluster in Silicon Valley, which has incredibly high per capita income. But spend time in America’s tech hubs, and it becomes obvious that immigrants — often highly educated immigrants from South Asia and East Asia — are also a key part of the story.
 
Well, you may say, that shouldn’t be an issue. MAGA’s antipathy is aimed at undocumented immigrants taking blue-collar jobs, not tech wizards from India, right? Wrong.
 
The first Trump administration was clearly hostile to legal, highly educated immigrants as well as undocumented blue-collar workers. It made getting or renewing visas significantly harder for high-skilled foreigners, which is the main way they can work here.
 
If you want a sense of what Mr Trump’s inner circle probably believes, it’s worth looking at a 2016 conversation between Mr Miller and Steve Bannon, a longtime Trump ally who was released from prison in time to campaign for Trump. Mr Bannon declared that legal immigration is the real problem, denouncing the “oligarchs” bringing in foreigners to do IT jobs he believes should go to Americans. “Well, that was brilliantly stated,” replied Mr Miller.
 
I’ll be very surprised if the turn against immigrants spares highly educated workers. Specific policies aside, one reason America has been so successful at attracting the world’s best and brightest is the openness of our society; more, perhaps, than any other nation, we have been a place where people from different cultures can feel welcome. That era may come to an end.
 
For the next couple of years, the proposed raids and detention facilities would probably dominate the news, and rightly so. But a decade from now we may also be acutely aware that by turning on immigrants, we undermined the technology sector, one of the things that actually makes America great.
 
The author won the 2008 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work on international trade and economic geography.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

PremiumThe only difference between an urban Indian and a rural Indian is that they live in places that are defined by the census as “urban” and “rural”

Making sense of the census: Do young marketing execs grasp its importance?

Are non-financial firms' financial investments here to stay, or at risk?

Best of BS Opinion: Heady to steady, prisoners of process and more

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

Early signs of second-order effects: RBI cannot ignore price pressures

PremiumCrime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Prisoners of process: Decongestion schemes fall short of expectations

PremiumAre non-financial firms' financial investments here to stay, or at risk?

Are non-financial firms' financial investments here to stay, or at risk?

Topics : BS Opinion United States America

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon