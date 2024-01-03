Best of BS Opinion: Ayodhya, India's new tryst with destiny, returns & more

Religious tourism driving an economy. And the eternal conflicts of West Asia coming in newer forms. Reading for today
Harsh V Pant and Suchet Vir Singh talk of how and why India is being drawn into the Red Sea crisis.
R Jagannathan: UP’s economic rise will be, in part, driven by religious tourism, and that is a welcome development.
The second edit, on the basis of the India Meteorological Department’s report, says India is particularly vulnerable to climate change. The first edit looks at the stock markets and where the returns are expected.