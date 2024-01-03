Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: Ayodhya, India's new tryst with destiny, returns & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Ram mandir

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Religious tourism driving an economy. And the eternal conflicts of West Asia coming in newer forms. Reading for today  

Harsh V Pant and Suchet Vir Singh talk of how and why India is being drawn into the Red Sea crisis.
R Jagannathan: UP’s economic rise will be, in part, driven by religious tourism, and that is a welcome development.

The second edit, on the basis of the India Meteorological Department’s report, says India is particularly vulnerable to climate change. The first edit looks at the stock markets and where the returns are expected.


I can’t believe it. This has been very hard, but I am here. We have no idea how fortunate we are to have been born in this country (Spain).
 
Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, after his return from Iran, where he was behind bars for 15 months for his visit to the tomb of Mahsa Amini, a woman whose death while being held by Iran’s morality police for violating Iran's Islamic dress code sparked protests.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

