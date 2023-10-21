Best of BS Opinion: A coming-out party, evolving process of RE & more

Countries like to have coming-out parties when they reach a certain level of income and development, and feel they need to make a statement to the world -- and that usually means hosting the Olympics. This urge manifests itself, writes T N Ninan, when per capita income reaches about $4,000, calculated using purchasing power parity and 1990 international dollars. Going by the latest international dollars, India’s per capita income is more than $9,000, which should place it in the region of $4,000 using 1990 international dollars. But the city that appears to be the chosen venue, Ahmedabad, could find itself facing many challenges to reach Olympic standards. Yet the pluses and minuses of hosting this event tend to be overshadowed by a country’s desire for a coming out party, he points out. Read it here
In other views:
Devangshu Datta assesses whether renewable power has reached a tipping point in terms of delivering cost-effective energy or whether the current interest in it could be a new trend triggered by fears of fossil fuel disruptions.
R Gopalakrishnan chalks out ways of creating ethical and sustainable enterprises to counter the suspicion with which business and management is regarded.
Arundhuti Dasgupta shows how epics such as the Mahabharata and Illiad shine a light on the true meaning of war, not in the claims made by the victors, nor in the capricious acts of the powerful.