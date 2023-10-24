Best of BS Opinion: An update on global capital, supply-side dilemma & more

An update on global capital and consumer demand in India --- reading for today
Akash Prakash: A recession in the US in 2024 is the base case with most investors. Money will come to India but it will take some time to materialise.
Rama Bijapurkar looks at various aspects of India’s household consumption and says it is the supply side that ails and lags
The first edit says, given the possibility of an increase in China’s heft at the International Monetary Fund, India has allowed the West’s dominance to continue. The second edit is of the view that getting officers to celebrate the government’s achievements is dangerous.