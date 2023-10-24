close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: An update on global capital, supply-side dilemma & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

investment

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An update on global capital and consumer demand in India --- reading for today

Akash Prakash: A recession in the US in 2024 is the base case with most investors. Money will come to India but it will take some time to materialise.

Rama Bijapurkar looks at various aspects of India’s household consumption and says it is the supply side that ails and lags  

The first edit says, given the possibility of an increase in China’s heft at the International Monetary Fund, India has allowed the West’s dominance to continue. The second edit is of the view that getting officers to celebrate the government’s achievements is dangerous.
 
QUOTE
 
He (Bishan Singh Bedi) was the finest left-hand bowler that I have seen.
 
Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar
 
 
Under his (Bedi’s) nurturing guidance, I scored my first 100 in England.
 
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: How to loot state-run banks, the 'Global South' & more

Best of BS Opinion: A coming-out party, evolving process of RE & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tax uncertainty, the prospects of Mandal 2.0, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Need for pragmatism, tackling urban poverty & more

Best of BS Opinion: Weak outlook, renewed Sri Lankan engagement & more

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content US recession consumption IMF

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon