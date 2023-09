Best of BS Opinion: Seeking cultural roots, Missing Mr Xi and more

The issue of India’s cultural identity as it is being shaped by the ruling regime goes beyond name changes and identity politics. What is being advanced is a challenge to the notion that the European Enlightenment produced ideas with universal validity, such as individual freedom and equality. Under Narendra Modi’s government India has reversed the “natural” transition from traditional to secular-rational values, and is focused on survival values as different from self-expression values, writes T N Ninan. Read it here