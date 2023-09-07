Confirmation

Best of BS Opinion: PM discusses human-centric focus of G20 and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices

Photo: Bloomberg

Kanika Datta
Sep 07 2023 | 6:00 AM IST
The international crude oil markets have been roiled by concerns about supply crunches, prompting the price of crude to reach new highs this year. This came after news that two dominant producers, Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, intended to extend their voluntary cuts in oil supplies for three months. What does this mean for India as it heads into an election year? There is a complex trade-off now between allowing fuel inflation to ripple through the economy and losing the fiscal benefits that accrue from higher fuel taxes,  says the top edit, presenting the government with one of its toughest dilemmas. Read it here

In other views:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses the human-centric focus of India’s G20 presidency. Read on business-standard.com

Harsh V Pant analyses why Chinese President Xi Jinping chose not to attend the G20 summit at New Delhi. Read it here

The second edit explains how Paytm is leading the way among fintechs by offering services to unbanked and under-banked people in lower income strata. Read it here

“Xi must end China’s ‘Wolf Warrior’ brand of pugnacious diplomacy”
 
Hu Xingdou, Chinese academic
First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 6:00 AM IST

