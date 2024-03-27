Sensex (    %)
                             
Best of BS Opinion: State of state budgets, the secondary sex & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

state budgets

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Why more data and penetrating analysis of state Budgets are required. And the need for transport system changes. Reading for today

A K Bhattacharya: It is a good idea to create an institutional mechanism for a periodic compilation and publication of the Budget data of the states in a format that makes their numbers comparable with those available for the Centre’s Budgets.
Vinayak Chatterjee writes about the pressing need for a unified transport authority in the country’s big cities. Like it is there abroad.


The first edit asks why parties are not giving the ticket to more women in the coming Lok Sabha elections. And though India’s banks are in good shape, profitability demands greater attention, says the second edit


QUOTE
 
We have to do another IMF programme and it won’t work out without one. Rome wasn’t built overnight.
 
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

