Best of BS Opinion: Governance progress, all that breathes & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the context of the recent World Air Quality Report, which ranked India as the world’s third-most polluted country, our lead editorial notes that pollution is conspicuous by its absence as a political issue. No political party offers an agenda to reduce pollution, nor does the concept of the right to clean air figure in the election manifesto of any major political party. Yet, the costs to the economy are significant. Read here

In other views
Although there are challenges, particularly regarding board effectiveness, executive compensation, and the role of independent directors in family-owned businesses, the overall governance of Indian listed corporations has improved, writes Amit Tandon. Read here

The US needs a robust debate about how best to regulate Big Tech, and over how to maintain competition while preventing the digital harms that are stoking political polarisation and undermining democracy, writes Joseph E Stiglitz. Read here



Quote
 
“Startup has become a social culture and no one can stop a social culture.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

