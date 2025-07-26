Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 06:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Stray dogs, trade deals, and a seahorse on a mountain

Best of BS Opinion: Stray dogs, trade deals, and a seahorse on a mountain

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

market fall

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Some situations feel made for poetry, others for politics. But every now and then, life hands you one that belongs in both — like a seahorse on a mountain. Picture it. A delicate ocean dweller, bobbing midair on a rocky ridge, far from its tide, yet somehow upright, surviving. It shouldn’t be there, and yet there it is — like many moments in India currently that shouldn’t quite work, but somehow do. A trade deal cracking open new risks. A manager reading a horoscope and a balance sheet. A hungry dog tamed with a roti. Sometimes the most mismatched things are the ones that carry us forward. Let’s dive in. 
 
Take Ajay Srivastava’s column on India’s CETA deal with the UK — a daring leap from protectionism to partial liberalisation. India, long a cautious swimmer in global trade, has suddenly landed on high, rocky terrain: opening procurement, slashing tariffs on luxury cars, and inviting foreign firms into its domestic core. Yet like the seahorse, it seems oddly stable. The strategy is bolder, the concessions deeper, but the footing is firm. Whether this altitude helps or harms Indian industry is still unclear, but the view is undeniably different. 
R Gopalakrishnan offers a cultural counterpoint, reminding us that Indian management, too, has always been a creature of adaptation. Office pujas and astrologically timed board meetings may seem out of place on the global corporate peak, but they coexist with Harvard MBAs and data dashboards. Indian managers, he notes, thrive not by removing ambiguity but by riding it, balancing rituals with results, jugaad with KPIs. No contradiction there, just another seahorse perched on another mountain. 
Ram Singh looks at inequality and turns the usual narrative on its head. While global discourse frets about the 1 per cent, India’s post-tax, post-welfare numbers tell a different tale — inequality is down, and first-generation wealth is rising. Here again, the terrain has shifted. The old economic assumptions aren’t holding; the new ones, though strange, may just work. 

Also Read

meeting, board meeting, independent directors

'Western vs Indian': Differing management approaches reflect cultural rootspremium

Stray dogs

Supreme Court's ruling muddies debate on Indy dog population controlpremium

Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi

Indira's India & Modi's Bharat: A comparative look at two political eras

aviation, aviation safety, airport, investigation

Why hunt for the black box? There's a simpler fix for faster crash probespremium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Jonathan Reynold

CETA joins India's expanding trade playbook: A new template for future FTAspremium

Meanwhile, Shekhar Gupta compares Modi and Indira—not to glorify or vilify either, but to observe how each, in their time, defied gravity. Their nationalism, governance, and use of power sit atop different ideological mountains, yet share that same improbable balancing act. One led with iron fists, the other with digital dashboards — but both stood where few expected them to. 
And in Kanika Datta’s corner, the seahorse metaphor finds its most literal expression. Feeding stray dogs in India. A small act of care has become a societal flashpoint, twisted by ignorance and abandoned by institutions. But feeding strays, as she explains, isn’t just charity, it’s population control. It is order in chaos. It’s a soft hand holding steady on a cliff edge. 
Just like a seahorse on a mountain. Stay tuned!

More From This Section

goods and services tax, GST

Best of BS Opinion: Tax edges, AI whirls, and a still point in memoir

algo trading

Best of BS Opinion: Fizzy disruptions in policy, green finance, and EVs

Jane Street, stock market trading, Sebi

Best of BS Opinion: In a swirl of crises, who still holds the torch?

US India relations, United States, United Nations

Best of BS Opinion: India's race with reforms, reality, and risks

Jane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma

Best of BS Opinion: Why Sebi needs to do more on derivatives trading

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon