Best of BS Opinion: Survey links growth to ongoing reforms and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

The Economic Survey 2023-24 profiles past economic performance, linking it to policy reforms and global conditions. It outlines India’s potential to grow in the medium to long term.

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Why the Economic Survey is growth-oriented and suggestions on India shipping. Today’s reading

D K Srivastava studies the Economic Survey: Growth prospects, fiscal consolidation, and domestic challenges and employment
Michael Pinto advises against starting a public-sector company for shipping. He suggests a policy that supports all owners.

The first edit talks of the Economic Survey and says it shows the way for sustained growth. The second edit is sceptical of the Democrats gaining from Joe Biden stepping out of the presidential race.

This Budget (on July 23) will set the direction for the next five years. The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Building blocks

Can Kamala bloom?

Survey links growth to ongoing reforms

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

