Best of BS Opinion: Questions for policymakers, can we bank on Budget, more

Pre-Budget musings and the silk path India can take. Today’s reading
Before the Budget, Tamal Bandyopadhyay revives the question of bank privatisation. The Budget of 2021-22 had talked of this and privatisation in other strategic sectors too.
Given the lack of trustworthy national accounts data, Ajay Shah has suggestions for policymakers about the economy on the basis of the data gleaned from firms.
Surinder Sud looks at the opportunities of sericulture and says its byproducts can be gainfully utilised.
