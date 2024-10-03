Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: US elections affect on India, mixed outlook, more

Manufacturing employment creation picked up in FY23, says NSO survey

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The annual survey of industries for FY23 demonstrates the resilience of India’s manufacturing in terms of input use, output and profit. But in terms of employment, despite the post-pandemic recovery, only a little over 18 million people were employed in manufacturing in 2022-23. India has consistently underperformed in unskilled and low-skilled manufacturing, and therefore has not been able to create enough jobs in manufacturing to pull people out of agriculture. The concern must extend beyond merely generating jobs to where such employment is being created and what share of output is allocated to workers. Towards this end, India will need to constantly work on improving conditions for attracting investment and ensure that it is not concentrated in a handful of states or in a few capital-intensive product categories, the top edit argues. Read it here
 


Ajay Chhibber discusses how the US election outcome could affect India. Read it here

The second edit says the government and telecom companies must adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards spam. Read it here

‘In case of an escalation of the crisis in West Asia and/or Russia–Ukraine all global markets, including India, will be hit badly, which they are not yet prepared for’
 
Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy, Jefferies

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

