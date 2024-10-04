Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Revving up arms sales, follow Centre's lead, more

Best of BS Opinion: Revving up arms sales, follow Centre's lead, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat mission, pm modi, narendra modi, sanitation

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Swachh Bharat Mission, launched on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday 10 years ago, has some commendable achievements to its credit. According to National Family Health Survey, 82.5 per cent of households now have access to toilet facilities, up from just 45 per cent in 2004-05. But in declaring India 100 per cent “Open Defecation Free” in 2019, the government may have celebrated prematurely. A closer look at the data suggests the battle against open defecation is yet to be decisively won, especially given declining toilet usage in rural India since 2018-19. The urgent need for maintenance and pending critical last mile infrastructure. The gains from the Swachh Bharat programme are too significant and hard-won to be dissipated for lack of funds or organisational momentum. More durable gains can also be delivered through progressive decentralisation, with the Centre focusing on institutional capacity building at the grassroots in collaboration with state governments and the third tier of governance, the top edit points out.  Read it here
 

In other views:  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Ajai Shukla makes the case for the defence ministry supporting defence exports in a major way. Read it here

Amarendu Nandy argues that India must balance it economic interests vis-à-vis the EU’s carbon border tx with proactive climate action. Read it here

The second edit says the Supreme Court has rightly put the onus on politicians to refrain from weaponising religion. Read it here

 

More From This Section

In March this year, Arvind Kejriwal, then Delhi chief minister, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering in connection with alleged corruption in awarding liquor licences.

Best of BS Opinion: Mr Mann has a lot to do, Pink bowls & yellow bottles

Assessing state integration under GST

Best of BS Opinion: Assessing state integration under GST, policy evolution

market regulation

Best of BS Opinion: Labour market signals, green businesses and more

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Best of BS Opinion: Losing proposition, time for pvt investment is now

According to Morgan Stanley, India crossed China to become the largest market in the emerging markets (EM) universe at the end of August. This is based on India's weight in the MSCI All Countries World IMI (investible large, mid and small cap) index.

Best of BS Opinion: A shift down south, Advantage India and more

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Nobody benefits from such a war’
 
Former Israeli Foreign Ministry director general Alon Liel


Also Read

PremiumIndian equities continue their upward trajectory but largecaps, those stocks valued at Rs 20,000 crore or more, continue to underperform the broader market. The largecap-oriented BSE Sensex is up 31.9 per cent since the end of October last year laggi

From Asian Paints to Bajaj Finance: Ten largecaps ripe for picking

Manufacturing employment creation picked up in FY23, says NSO survey

Best of BS Opinion: US elections affect on India, mixed outlook, more

The work of reform is never finished. Last month, economist M Govinda Rao made an eloquent case in a column published in this newspaper for reforming the Goods and Services Tax (GST), both in terms of its direction and timing. He argues that the time

Best of BS Opinion: Ease of market investing, Good enough vs ideal and more

Since its inception, the RBI's monetary policy committee has confronted significant external challenges in managing inflation in India

Best of BS Opinion: The monsoon message, a war without end and more

Many people are fascinated by investing in real estate. The typical middle-class dream is to buy three houses: One to live in, one for a child, and one as an investment. Land enthusiasts say “the thing about investing in land is that they aren't maki

Best of BS Opinion: Telecom players must move on, mine over matter and more

Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon