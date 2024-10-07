Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Status quo on rate; stance too may not change and more

Best of BS Opinion: Status quo on rate; stance too may not change and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Flip through any academic journal, wade through an opinion piece on an online news site or its print cousin, or glance at a news headline and you see businesses claiming their innovative new product/service launch or governments proclaiming innovatio

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A rate cut may have to wait. And the broad economy is not doing too well, either. Also, we have a lot on our hands if we set out to make India a more technologically innovative country

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says: The growth-inflation dynamics are shifting gradually but the Reserve Bank of India may not be in a hurry to act on the interest rate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Ajit Balakrishnan explores why India, with its abundance of talent, is not coming up to scratch in innovation.

Debashis Basu: Radical transformation has three markers. One is farm-sector reforms, which would lead to a high rural surplus. The second is double-digit growth in manufacturing for years together. And the third is trade surplus from higher value-added products. Have we even taken the first step on our journey towards any of these goals?
 

QUOTE

More From This Section

The pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon on two days in mid-September added a new and very scary dimension to the conflict in West Asia. At least 40 people died, and thousands were injured. It was perhaps a matter of luck that none of the co

Best of BS Opinion: Deadly risks in global supply chains and more

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat mission, pm modi, narendra modi, sanitation

Best of BS Opinion: Revving up arms sales, follow Centre's lead, more

Manufacturing employment creation picked up in FY23, says NSO survey

Best of BS Opinion: US elections affect on India, mixed outlook, more

The work of reform is never finished. Last month, economist M Govinda Rao made an eloquent case in a column published in this newspaper for reforming the Goods and Services Tax (GST), both in terms of its direction and timing. He argues that the time

Best of BS Opinion: Ease of market investing, Good enough vs ideal and more

Since its inception, the RBI's monetary policy committee has confronted significant external challenges in managing inflation in India

Best of BS Opinion: The monsoon message, a war without end and more

 
Women have always been an important force in our society and politics, but still there is inequality in leadership roles in Parliament and Assemblies.
 
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Also Read

PremiumTrade, container, Goods Train

Risk of another US port worker strike looming threat for exporters

Premiumgrowth gdp economy

India's economy: Glass permanently half full on the road to development

PremiumFlip through any academic journal, wade through an opinion piece on an online news site or its print cousin, or glance at a news headline and you see businesses claiming their innovative new product/service launch or governments proclaiming innovatio

Global innovation frenzy: Can India match the pace of tech growth?

PremiumISRO

Moon rock: Chandrayaan-4 a test for Isro's ambitious manned moon mission

PremiumThere is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India's expenditure on R&D

Productivity boost: India's increasing R&D spending may not be enough

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon