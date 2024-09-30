Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Telecom players must move on, mine over matter and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Many people are fascinated by investing in real estate. The typical middle-class dream is to buy three houses: One to live in, one for a child, and one as an investment. Land enthusiasts say "the thing about investing in land is that they aren't maki

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The telecom industry is once again engaged with the Union government to seek relief on their dues related to adjusted gross revenues (AGR) after the Supreme Court recently dismissed a curative petition on the matter. Now telecom service providers would do well to move on and prepare for a robust future on their own, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:  

Ajay Srivastava outlines a path to building India’s manufacturing and exports base. Read it here

Ajay Shah explains why the case for land investment is dubious. Read it here
 

Tamal Bandyopadhyay shows how microfinance growth is being led by lenders’ obsession to disburse loans rather than by demand. Read it here

The second edit says the government’s critical mineral policy needs to be more responsive to industry needs. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘You would think with 7 per cent growth, we would be creating a lot of jobs. But if you look at our manufacturing growth, it is more capital intensive’
 
Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

