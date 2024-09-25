Best of BS Opinion: Losing proposition, time for pvt investment is now

A new study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India suggests that trading in derivatives is a losing proposition. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that a vibrant F&O market enables better price discovery, and participants can hedge more efficiently. In aggregate, traders help generate the volumes, which ensure high liquidity and low spreads. This is to the benefit of all traders, and especially useful for hedgers. However, retail traders would benefit from absorbing the lessons of this new study at an individual level. Read here
In other views
Examining the first 100 days of the second and third Modi governments, A K Bhattacharya notes that it would be reasonable to assume Modi 3.0 will focus more on projects and schemes that either do not require legislative changes or have the support of its coalition partners. This trajectory is evident from how Modi 3.0 celebrated its first 100 days in office. Read here
Sanjeev Krishan and Raghav Manohar Narsalay of PwC India note that any further delay in reinvesting profits would slowly eat into the competitiveness of enterprises and the Indian economy as a whole. Read here