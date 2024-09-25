Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Losing proposition, time for pvt investment is now

Rajesh Kumar
Sep 25 2024

A new study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India suggests that trading in derivatives is a losing proposition. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that a vibrant F&O market enables better price discovery, and participants can hedge more efficiently. In aggregate, traders help generate the volumes, which ensure high liquidity and low spreads. This is to the benefit of all traders, and especially useful for hedgers. However, retail traders would benefit from absorbing the lessons of this new study at an individual level. Read here

Examining the first 100 days of the second and third Modi governments, A K Bhattacharya notes that it would be reasonable to assume Modi 3.0 will focus more on projects and schemes that either do not require legislative changes or have the support of its coalition partners. This trajectory is evident from how Modi 3.0 celebrated its first 100 days in office. Read here
 

Sanjeev Krishan and Raghav Manohar Narsalay of PwC India note that any further delay in reinvesting profits would slowly eat into the competitiveness of enterprises and the Indian economy as a whole. Read here

“Met President @ZelenskyyUa in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sep 25 2024

