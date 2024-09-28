Best of BS Opinion: Mr Mann has a lot to do, Pink bowls & yellow bottles

Business Standard
In March this year, Arvind Kejriwal, then Delhi chief minister, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering in connection with alleged corruption in awarding liquor licences.

With India’s big leap forward globally, Chess now needs a strong push in terms of corporate brand support, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here

Aditi Phadnis argues why the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab needs to get its act together and tone up governance in the state. Read here

Veenu Sandhu traces the Tupperware story and how urban kitchens in India have transformed over the past few decades. Read here

Chinese officials truly face a lot of incoming fire: A disappointing recovery from the pandemic, the threat of deflation, and the continuing slump in the property industry, writes Daniel Moss. Read here
 

According to Morgan Stanley, India crossed China to become the largest market in the emerging markets (EM) universe at the end of August. This is based on India's weight in the MSCI All Countries World IMI (investible large, mid and small cap) index.

“Value addition (in mobile phones) has gone up by 20 per cent and that has happened because our government has changed the FDI norm.”
 
Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia

In March this year, Arvind Kejriwal, then Delhi chief minister, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering in connection with alleged corruption in awarding liquor licences.

