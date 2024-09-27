Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Assessing state integration under GST, policy evolution

Assessing state integration under GST

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

In the context of a recent speech by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, our lead editorial notes that although there have been instances of misjudgement, central banks worldwide have evolved substantially over the decades, having developed new tools in their efforts to maintain price and financial stability, which are critical for maximising output. This evolution must continue to address both “known unknowns” and “unknown unknowns.” Read here

Complaints by manufacturers of consumer electronic goods against the Centre’s latest draft guidelines setting minimum prices for recycling and processing electrical and electronic waste point to impractical over-regulation in an industry that urgently needs to transition from the informal to the organised sector, notes our second editorial. Read here

In other views

Despite expectations, state-level integration under GST shows only modest gains in the post-Covid period, writes economist Kavita Rao.  Read here

A lot of the workplace stress arises because we do not value good people and good work, writes Suveen Sinha. Read here 

 

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

