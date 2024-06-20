Best of BS Opinion: The value of a human life, Connecting exporters & more

Government capital expenditure has been a significant growth driver in the post-pandemic period, prompting suggestions, particularly from industry, that the Union government should further increase the allocation in the upcoming full Budget for this financial year. However, there are limits to which government capital expenditure can push growth. Private investment must pick up pace to sustain the economic growth momentum, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views
Modern economics has become a contest between human values and economic valuations, caused by two conceptual problems. One is the utilitarian principle. The other is the impossibility of quantifying a human life. Economic cost-benefit valuations have corrupted human values, as well as public policies and legal processes, notes Arun Maira. Read here
Saurabh Agarwal and Divya Bhushan of EY highlight the roadmap for GST 2.0. Read here