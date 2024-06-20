Best of BS Opinion: The value of a human life, Connecting exporters & more

Government capital expenditure has been a significant growth driver in the post-pandemic period, prompting suggestions, particularly from industry, that the Union government should further increase the allocation in the upcoming full Budget for this financial year. However, there are limits to which government capital expenditure can push growth. Private investment must pick up pace to sustain the economic growth momentum, notes our lead editorial.

In other views

Quote

“Headline inflation is gradually easing, driven by sustained softening of its core component, although the path of disinflation is interrupted by volatile and elevated food prices.”

June Bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India