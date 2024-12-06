Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Theatre of military command, unusual moves, more

Best of BS Opinion: Theatre of military command, unusual moves, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

military command

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Structural formation of the defence forces, and the need for focus on primary markets
 
Ajai Shukla goes into what’s hindering the creation of theatrical commands in India’s fighting forces. Hostility and suspicion between the military and its civilian masters have a role here.
 
Ajay Tyagi talks of the need for investor education regarding the primary market.
 
The first edit stresses the need to be cautious about smallcap stocks. The second edit argues for a forceful use of laws that check women’s harassment at the workplace
   
QUOTE

More From This Section

Demography, baby, child

Best of BS Opinion: Comprehensive review, strengthening cooperatives, more

India's efforts to address climate change are misaligned with what is required to protect its people and farms from extreme heat

Best of BS Opinion: Reversing family planning, time to adapt and more

Time for AI in education

Best of BS Opinion: Sharp slowdown, unintended consequence and more

markets

Best of BS Opinion: Doubling down on Maga, combating UPI frauds and more

trade

Best of BS Opinion: Standards on trade, efficient movement and more

 
Patience and perseverance are the main qualities that have taken Devendra Fadnavis to where he is.
 
 
Amruta Fadnavis, on her husband and the Maharashtra chief minister.

Also Read

PremiumMarket, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Overbearing secondary market: Time for business channels to refocus

Premiummilitary command

Biases hinder creation of theatre commands critical for battlefield synergy

PremiumUnited States

Indian Americans' success story: Talent, meritocracy, and risk-taking

United States

Best of BS Opinion: False alarm, improving national accounts and more

PremiumAdani

Adani allegations underline the need for strong governance in India

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon