Best of BS Opinion: Reversing family planning, time to adapt and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

India’s efforts to address climate change are misaligned with what is required to protect its people and farms from extreme heat

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

A many-sided picture in which finding the culprit is difficult
 
Laveesh Bhandari: More work on climate change is required. India needs to identify and work upon the things that matter the most, such as protecting people and farms from high temperatures.
 
Prosenjit Datta: Global warming and artificial intelligence are rarely discussed in the same breath. But they are linked.
 
The first edit says the idea of having three children per marriage is an attack on a woman’s range of freedom. The second edit looks at the dimensions of the Australian law on prohibiting young people from using social media.
 
 
I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight.
 
Singer Elton John, after attending the opening night of The Devil Wears Prada in London

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

