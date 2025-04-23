Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 06:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Tracking silent signals in policy, education, and power

Best of BS Opinion: Tracking silent signals in policy, education, and power

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Bureaucracy, bureaucrats, civil servants

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

We’ve all seen it: a colleague glances sideways, someone mutters something at the water cooler, and suddenly the whole office knows — or thinks they know — what's going on. The truth may be simple, but left unspoken, it metamorphs. A whisper unclarified becomes the heartbeat of anxiety, the rhythm of paranoia. And right now, the global economy feels eerily like that crowded room. Uncertainty is the whisper, and unless it’s addressed head-on, it becomes a rumour with real consequences. Let’s dive in. 
Take the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook, for instance. It’s less a crystal ball and more a cautionary memo. Projecting global growth to fall from 3.3 per cent in 2024 to 2.8 per cent in 2025, with only a mild recovery beyond, the numbers sound routine — until you realise they’re riddled with “ifs.” If the US raises tariffs. If China slows further. If inflation stays sticky. Our first editorial notes that India may look like the calm observer at the edge of the room with a projected 6.2 per cent growth rate, but even whispers ricochet eventually — especially when they come in the form of trade disruptions and financial volatility.  
 
But sometimes, whispers can also become ideas. With the glamour of US universities fading amid funding cuts and immigration hurdles, India has a rare shot to rewrite its higher education story, notes our second editorial. The University Grants Commission opened the doors for foreign campuses, but the silence since then is deafening. Where’s the next ISB? Where’s the urgency? The opportunity is murmuring at our gates — and it would be a shame if it’s drowned in bureaucracy. 
In government corridors too, the hush is finally giving way to coherence. A K Bhattacharya explains how a major bureaucratic reshuffle, especially in the finance ministry, marks a shift from chaos to clarity. For once, successors are chosen early, dual charges eliminated, and leadership aligned — a rare moment where the administration is speaking in one voice instead of scattered whispers. 
But whispers linger in sentiment. Rajani Sinha notes that despite strong fundamentals, India’s economy still carries the tension of global unease. Lower FDI, tepid private investment, and muted consumer mood tell a story of cautious optimism wrapped in silent apprehension. 
And finally, in today’s book review by R Gopalakrishnan, we’re reminded that even within ourselves, leadership is often just a whisper — not of what we are, but what we could be. Only if we listen. The book offers 365 nuggets of Harvard Business Review-honed insight — daily reflections on humility, decision-making, delegation, and resilience. 
Stay tuned, and remember, even the loudest change begins as a whisper — the wise ones learn to listen!

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

