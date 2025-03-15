Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 06:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Best of BS Opinion: Trade battles, power struggles, and music tours

Abhijeet Kumar
Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Donald Trump’s tariff policy aims to revive manufacturing jobs and improve employment prospects for men, but the strategy is unlikely to succeed, writes Allison Schrager. While globalisation and technological shifts have disrupted the labour market, automation —  not trade — is the primary cause of manufacturing job losses. Though Trump’s administration believes a return to a 1950s-style economy will boost male workforce participation, skill mismatches and geographic constraints remain bigger challenges.  
Meanwhile in Nepal, former king Gyanendra is making a bid for political relevance amid ongoing instability, highlights Aditi Phadnis. His recent public engagements and speeches have reignited debate, with some calling for a referendum on the monarchy’s return. However, Nepal’s mainstream leaders dismiss his efforts, urging him to contest elections if he seeks power. His outreach through the pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party and alleged ties with Indian political figures indicate a strategic push, but a monarchy revival remains improbable. 
 
And the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Atul Goel, has called for stricter enforcement against surrogate advertising for tobacco and alcohol in the IPL, writes Sandeep Goyal. In a letter to IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, Goel urged a complete ban on such promotions in stadiums, telecasts, and events. He also stressed that cricketers and commentators should not endorse these brands. While the move is significant, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry’s silence on broadcasters’ role in such advertising remains notable. 
The UN’s struggle to address global crises highlights its structural limitations, argues Antara Haldar. Established in 1945, it remains bound by a nation-state framework, making it ill-equipped to tackle cross-border challenges like climate change and AI regulation. Critics often focus on bureaucracy, but the real issue is its outdated governance model. Scholars and policymakers increasingly call for a shift to a planetary perspective to meet modern challenges. 
Finally, India’s presence in the global concert economy is expanding, as seen at Lollapalooza India 2025, where Green Day performed to a mix of nostalgic and young fans, notes Ranjita Ganesan. Major acts like Dua Lipa and Coldplay now tour India, driven by an affluent, music-loving audience. However, high ticket prices and logistical hurdles persist. Despite challenges, live music in India is evolving into a more immersive experience. 
First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

