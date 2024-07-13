Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Where play meets politics, an unfair landslide, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Game, Gender, gender diversity in game

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

While competition with Chinese producers has adversely affected some manufacturing jobs in the US, free trade has undoubtedly created more winners than losers, writes Kenneth Rogoff. Read here

The past fortnight has shown us that our electoral system can appear fundamentally unfair, writes Mihir S Sharma. Read here
Gautam Gambhir is not the coach the Indian team deserves, but the coach they need, writes Vishal Menon. Read here

Gender rights at Olympics emerge as the next frontier where sports and politics are set to collide, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here



Quote
 
“The government of India declares June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future.”
 
Ministry of Home Affairs

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

