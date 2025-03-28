Friday, March 28, 2025 | 06:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Best of BS Opinion: Why every layer matters in India's growth story

Best of BS Opinion: Why every layer matters in India's growth story

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Abhijeet Kumar
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Have you ever bitten into a samosa only to discover that while the outer layer is crisp and golden, the inner filling is undercooked? That unevenness throws off the taste entirely — leaving you wishing for that perfect balance between the crunchy crust and the well-seasoned filling. Today’s stories are similar, where progress depends on getting all the layers just right. Miss one, and the entire experience is marred. Let’s dive in. 
Enabling MSMEs to scale up is akin to ensuring that the samosa’s filling—arguably its heart—is spiced well and evenly distributed. MSMEs, contributing over 30 per cent of India’s gross value added, hold immense potential. Yet, as highlighted in our first editorial, regulatory hurdles, unimplemented labour codes, and fragmented operations hinder their growth. While initiatives such as the “Dx-EDGE” platform aim to equip MSMEs with digital tools, true transformation requires deeper regulatory reforms to let these enterprises rise. 
 
Meanwhile, the recent hike in the salaries of MPs remind us that if the samosa’s crust isn’t uniformly rolled, it can burn or stay raw. After five years, MPs received a 24 per cent salary hike, bringing their basic pay to ₹1,24,000 and the total package to ₹2,86,000. But, as noted in our second editorial, concerns remain about whether this revision reflects inflation or the growing complexity of their responsibilities. 
And then there are the challenges in India’s SDG progress that extend beyond funding, as analysed by R Kavita Rao. It reflects the unpredictable frying process — sometimes the samosa puffs up beautifully, and other times it stays flat. India’s SDG index improved from 57 in 2018 to 71 in 2023-24, yet several states show inconsistent outcomes despite increased budgets. A more integrated approach is needed to ensure that funding translates into sustained improvements. 
India’s WTO negotiations in the light of carbon tax, emphasise the importance of maintaining the right temperature — too hot, and the samosa burns; too cool, and it stays soggy. As Rajeev Kher and Anshuman Gupta note, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) may violate WTO principles, thus creating negotiation opportunities for India to seek exemptions and phased transitions.  
Finally, today’s book review by Veenu Sandhu, looks at the surprise element of a hidden spice. Aletta André and Abhimanyu Kumar’s The House of Awadh: A Hidden Tragedy revisits the story of Begum Wilayat Mahal, drawing parallels between historical displacement and personal tragedies, questioning rigid notions of truth. 
Stay tuned, and remember, progress requires attention to every layer!

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

