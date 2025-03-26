Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Hit the full toss or watch the moment slip away

Best of BS Opinion: Hit the full toss or watch the moment slip away

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

A less diversified talent pool for choosing regulators could dilute a key reform principle

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Have you ever found yourself standing on the pitch, bat ready and positioned, and a full toss floating towards you? It’s that golden moment — an easy shot begging to be smashed over the boundary. But if you hesitate, the ball’s gone, leaving you to regret what could have been. Life, too, often delivers such moments where quick decisions can change the game. Today’s stories are no different—each presents an opportunity to seize or squander. Let's dive in. 
Take Sebi’s latest move, for instance. As our first editorial argues, under the leadership of Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi is reviewing conflict-of-interest provisions to enhance transparency. A high-level committee will now review disclosure norms, including property and investment details, with a report expected in three months. But while these regulatory changes seem like a full toss offering an opportunity to restore market confidence, some argue that the shift should have been more gradual, leaving room for measured growth. 
 
On a different pitch, India’s education sector faces its own moment of reckoning. As our second editorial highlights, the National Education Policy (NEP) seeks to balance strengthening foundational learning with expanding access to higher education.  Yet, with the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) highlighting gaps in learning outcomes, policymakers risk missing the sweet spot. Without addressing quality, we might swing hard but still miss. 
Meanwhile, regulatory independence, once a hallmark of India’s economic liberalisation, faces a tricky delivery. Regulatory bodies like TRAI and CCI were established to ensure impartial oversight, but two key principles have eroded over time, as A K Bhattacharya points out. The first — regulators avoiding government positions post-tenure — has weakened, while the second—the increasing appointment of retired civil servants to regulatory roles—blurs the line between governance and oversight. Without reinforcing regulatory autonomy, India risks mishandling a crucial delivery. 
The RBI’s draft circular banning prepayment penalties for small firms up to Rs 7.5 crore looks like a shot aimed at empowering borrowers. But unintended consequences may follow, cautions Prasanna Tantri. Without prepayment penalties, banks may shy away from lending to small firms, wary of not recovering upfront costs. A nuanced approach could strike a balance between borrower freedom and lender stability. 
Even in the world of environmental commitment, timing matters. Martin Goodman’s My Head For A Treereviewed by Chintan Girish Modi, brings us to the Bishnoi community of Rajasthan. With unwavering dedication to protecting trees and wildlife, the Bishnois’ sacrifices echo centuries later. But contradictions, such as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s violent deviations, highlight that even the purest legacies can encounter wild swings. 
Stay tuned, and remember, swing big or stand by and regret. The game’s in your hands!

More From This Section

Us trade policy, china trade

Best of BS Opinion: Uncertainty rules in a world in flux

Key indices put up best weekly showing in yrs

Best of BS Opinion: When progress is like holding a lit match in the wind

Finance ministry

Best of BS Opinion: Banking, economy, and justice face mounting strain

Trump

Best of BS Opinion: Illusions of progress that fade away as we get closer

Heartbeat

How India is advancing towards United Nations' TB elimination goal by 2030

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon