TMS Ep237: Business leaders, Indian brands, markets, 75 years of freedom

With this famous speech delivered at midnight on 15th August 1947, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, announced the birth of an independent India. In these 75 years, India has grown by leaps and bounds. In this episode, we look back at some aspects of this 75-year journey. We will take you on a short trip down memory lane, recalling India's towering business leaders, reminding you of the that Indians fell in love with and also the key moments that shaped in these 75 years.

First, we tip our hat to the towering business leaders who have shaped this journey. Some are “Midnight's Children” whose pre-Independence businesses bloomed after 1947, and some “Licence Raj Warriors” who refused to let red-tapism slow them down. In many cases, the enterprises steered by them have successfully navigated India's shift from a Nehruvian to a neo-liberal model.





They are some of the global Indians who got the world to sit up and take notice. With the vision and confidence to innovate and cut through challenges, these professionals took ideas and gave them wings. Their story is as much India’s as it is the world’s. Along the way, have embedded themselves into our everyday life, defined eras and left their indelible imprints that evoke nostalgia as iconic culture products do.

Along with the proliferation of brands, the growth in the broadening of the is another of the country’s achievements. The Indian stock market has grown just like India has, stronger and more confident. It has benefited from India's growth while also helping it grow. We take you on this journey that recalls the key moments that shaped in this episode of the podcast.