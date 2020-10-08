Amazon notice to Future on RIL deal: India's raging retail war explained

-
Amazon has sent a legal notice to Future Group, alleging the Indian retailer breached the terms of its contract by signing a deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.
Amazon, Reliance and Walmart Inc's Flipkart are in a battle to gain market share in India, as millions of middle class customers are trying to adopt to the new culture of buying food and groceries online amid coronavirus pandemic.
In this podcast, Business Standard's Dev Chatterjee talk about this new controversy in India's retail industry. Tune in to know more
