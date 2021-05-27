Here's how Twitter and Google have reacted to India's new digital rules

The new IT rules for social media companies, which came into effect from Wednesday, are aimed at making digital platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram and - which have seen a phenomenal surge in usage over the past few years in India - more accountable and responsible for the content hosted on their platform.

The new rules, which were announced on February 25, require large social media players to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

IT giants and have said that they will strive to comply with applicable law in India to keep its service available in the country.

