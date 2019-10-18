How Indian companies with large investments in UK could benefit from Brexit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain and the European Union had agreed on what he calls a great new deal and urged lawmakers to approve it at the weekend.

Britain and the EU have been racing to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement in time for an October 31 Brexit, but the deal still needs approval from parliament.



In an extraordinary Saturday sitting, the first since 1982, parliament will vote on approving Johnson's deal. Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31.

The benchmark indices on Thursday rose by more than a per cent, capping their longest gaining streak in seven months after the European Union (EU) and the UK reached a historic deal.

