ICICI Venture's Puneet Nanda on his investment strategy

-
ALSO READ
Real estate fund managers rush to raise fresh money as banks baulk
Indian fintech market poised for multi-fold growth for newer biz models
The market has become a lot more real of late: PB Fintech's Dahiya, Bansal
Moglix-owned Credlix acquires Singapore-based EXIM fintech startup NuPhi
Trifecta Capital announces first close of late-stage venture capital fund
-
Q: ICICI started as a fund which looked at startups in the beginning and then of course, moved into bigger equity play.
So how is that playing? How has that sort of worked out for you and when are you launching it? Ans: >ICICI Venture invests in research to evaluate market opportunities, kind of companies and ideas, regulatory compliances >To enter market by mid-2022 >Starting from scratch and undertaking thorough research >Manage funds of external investors in a fiduciary capacity >Tentative investment target $250-300 mn Q: What about the real estate fund you were planning and looking at? Answer: >At the final stage of receiving regulatory approvals >Identifying right kind of assets with physical due diligence >To enter the real estate space in 2022 Q: There is a lot of movement among private equity funds, especially where they are talking that for startups and different other model what’s needed is patient capital. It’s no longer 5-8 yrs horizon but you should have a 10-20 yrs horizon. So, how do you see this whole area and how are you going to look at your funds since they are also typically of 5-8 yrs horizon. Ans: > Investment horizon depends on the nature of business and when an investor comes in >Exits also depend on how the market evolves Q: You are going to raise funds for different kinds like real estate, startups, etc. How much of these funds have the mood within India? Are you seeing a trend change or the same thing where you are still dependent on foreign money coming into private equity funds? Ans: >Domestic pool of capital is evolving in terms of size and maturity >Some domestic investors willing to take calls across multiple asset classes >Emerging class of investors are insurance companies, pension funds, EPFO >Indian high-net-worth individuals have also evolved
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU