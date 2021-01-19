Interview with Vipul Tuli on India's energy sector and the challenges ahead

In this episode, Business Standard's Shreya Jai speaks to Vipul Tuli, South Asia CEO, Sembcorp Energy – one of the world’s leading energy companies. Singapore based Sembcorp has 4.3 gigawatt of thermal and renewable energy projects in India and has invested close to $4 billion.
The company has shifted its focus towards green energy and recently commissioned 800 megawatt of wind power projects.
Tuli has led the Indian operations of Sembcorp and is now heading the South Asian business of the company.
He is one of the respected voices in the Indian energy sector with a keen eye on global energy trends.
Tune in to the podcast for more
