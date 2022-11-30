Is Adani Group emerging as the next Tatas?
Gautam Adani is trying to significantly expand his conglomerate. But why is he pursuing such a strategy, when large diversified conglomerates continue to be seen as dinosaurs in the West?
When asked about the logic behind NDTV’s takeover, Gautam Adani is reported to have said that he wants to build a global news brand. Asia’s richest man is also planning to roll out a super app soon. He is also raising over 2.5 billion dollars through an FPO to fund his green and digital ambitions. A cursory look at announcements made by Adani in the last 15 days clearly points towards one trend -- that he is trying to significantly expand his conglomerate. But why is Adani pursuing such a strategy, especially when large, diversified conglomerates continue to be seen as dinosaurs in the West?
