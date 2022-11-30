JUST IN
Business Standard

Is Adani Group emerging as the next Tatas?

Gautam Adani is trying to significantly expand his conglomerate. But why is he pursuing such a strategy, when large diversified conglomerates continue to be seen as dinosaurs in the West?

Topics
Gautam Adani | Adani Group | Tatas

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Gautam Adani

ALSO READ

Adani group overtakes Tatas to be India's most valued conglomerate

TCS becomes India's most valuable brand in 2022, says Kantar BrandZ report

Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates to become 4th richest person in the world

What is Google Street View?

Sebi slaps Rs 10 cr penalty on Gautam Thapar for alleged fund diversion

    • When asked about the logic behind NDTV’s takeover, Gautam Adani is reported to have said that he wants to build a global news brand. Asia’s richest man is also planning to roll out a super app soon. He is also raising over 2.5 billion dollars through an FPO to fund his green and digital ambitions. A cursory look at announcements made by Adani in the last 15 days clearly points towards one trend -- that he is trying to significantly expand his conglomerate. But why is Adani pursuing such a strategy, especially when large, diversified conglomerates continue to be seen as dinosaurs in the West?

    First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 12:53 IST
