Is FMCG the new battlefield between Ambani and Adani?
Reliance Consumer Products launched its consumer goods brand, Independence. It puts the company in direct competition with Adani Wilmar. Is FMCG the new battlefield between the Ambanis and the Adanis?
Topics
FMCG | Reliance Retail | Adani Wilmar
https://mybs.in/2b2xA1C
Adani Wilmar falls 4% on low single digit revenue growth guidance for Q2
76th I-Day LIVE: President Murmu pays tribute at National War Memorial
India at 75: How was August 15 chosen as India's Independence Day?
Healthy competition between states is the need of the hour: PM Modi
India at 75: PM Narendra Modi sets road map for developed India by 2047
Reliance Consumer Products — the fast-moving consumer goods arm and a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures — launched its consumer goods brand, Independence, in Gujarat, on Thursday. The launch puts the company in direct competition with Adani Wilmar, Tata Consumer and ITC, who also have a portfolio of staples and processed food. It is among the latest business verticals that had the Ambanis enter Adani’s turf and vice versa. Is FMCG then the new battlefield between the Ambanis and the Adanis?
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU