JUST IN
Is FMCG the new battlefield between Ambani and Adani?
Migrate your tweets and come to Koo, CEO Radhakrishna offers in new move
Despite interest rate hikes, listed realty firms see dip in cost of debt
Tracing history: Godrej & Boyce's 1st external CEO part of broader trend
Chennai-based MSME plays crucial role in Arab world's first lunar rover
Young minds should put nation's interest above self: Narayan Murthy
Tata Steel clears path for environment-friendly coke plant at Jamshedpur
Adani group to invest Rs 10,700 crore to expand Lucknow airport
Pilots' associations flag 'punishing schedules' issue to Air India
Delhi HC awards Microsoft Rs 20 lakh in 12-yr-old copyright violation case
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Business Standard

Is FMCG the new battlefield between Ambani and Adani?

Reliance Consumer Products launched its consumer goods brand, Independence. It puts the company in direct competition with Adani Wilmar. Is FMCG the new battlefield between the Ambanis and the Adanis?

Topics
FMCG | Reliance Retail | Adani Wilmar

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales slowed in the March quarter on the back of a sharp rise in prices: Bizom
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales slowed in the March quarter on the back of a sharp rise in prices: Bizom

ALSO READ

Adani Wilmar falls 4% on low single digit revenue growth guidance for Q2

76th I-Day LIVE: President Murmu pays tribute at National War Memorial

India at 75: How was August 15 chosen as India's Independence Day?

Healthy competition between states is the need of the hour: PM Modi

India at 75: PM Narendra Modi sets road map for developed India by 2047

Reliance Consumer Products — the fast-moving consumer goods arm and a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures — launched its consumer goods brand, Independence, in Gujarat, on Thursday. The launch puts the company in direct competition with Adani Wilmar, Tata Consumer and ITC, who also have a portfolio of staples and processed food. It is among the latest business verticals that had the Ambanis enter Adani’s turf and vice versa. Is FMCG then the new battlefield between the Ambanis and the Adanis?

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 07:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.