It’s the end of a long era at as Azim Premji, chairman of the software major, calls it a day, handing over charge to his elder son, Rishad, after leading the company for more than 50 years. The Bengaluru-headquartered company on Thursday announced Premji, 75, will step down as executive chairman on July 30.

He, however, will continue to be on its board as non-executive director for five years starting from July 31, 2019. He was conferred the title founder chairman of the company. “Rishad Premji, chief strategy officer and member of the board, will take over as the executive chairman of the company (effective July 31),” said in a statement. Listen to this podcast for more.