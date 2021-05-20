The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained

-
ALSO READ
Trump's biggest H-1B changes blocked: What it means for Indian techies
WhatsApp case: For people, privacy matters more than firm's value, says SC
Explained: Concerns over WhatsApp's new privacy policy and options for you
WhatsApp: What will happen after May 15 if you do not accept privacy terms
WhatsApp's new privacy policy: What changes and why it's a worry
-
The deadline is over. And with that, WhatsApp’s new policy changes came into force from May 15, onwards.
But it seems that implementing this update won't be a cake walk for WhatsApp as the Indian government asked WhatsApp to roll back its privacy policy update, this week. This is because the government believes that the manner of introducing these changes, including in FAQs, undermines the user choice for Indians and harms their rights and interests.
This is the second time the government has asked the Facebook-owned firm to withdraw its new privacy policy.
And that makes the matter a tad crucial to all WhatsApp users in the country.
Tune in to learn how
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU