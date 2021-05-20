The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained

The deadline is over. And with that, WhatsApp’s new policy changes came into force from May 15, onwards.



But it seems that implementing this update won't be a cake walk for as the asked to roll back its privacy policy update, this week. This is because the government believes that the manner of introducing these changes, including in FAQs, undermines the user choice for Indians and harms their rights and interests.



This is the second time the government has asked the Facebook-owned firm to withdraw its new privacy policy.



And that makes the matter a tad crucial to all users in the country.

