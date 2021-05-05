The rise & rise of Byju's: The edtech startup's journey explained

-
Byju's is raising a new round of funding that will value the edtech major at about $16.5 billion valuation. The Byju Raveendran-led firm is set to become the most valuable start-up in the country ousting SoftBank and Alibaba-backed Paytm, which is valued at $16 billion.
How Byju's is becoming the most valuable startup in the country? What are the factors that have led to this rapid surge in Byju’s valuation and funding? How is Byju’s growing as a learning platform, in terms of attracting students during the pandemic? How is the company’s financial performance?
In this podcast, we explained the reasons behind Byju's rapid surge in valuation and funding and company's future plans to tap global markets. Tune in
