What does Ashish Khanna of Tata Power say about India's renewable target?

-
ALSO READ
JSW starts exclusive talks to buy renewables company Mytrah Energy
Tata Consumer Products MD Sunil D'Souza on food & non-food business plans
Borosil Renewables surges 13% ahead of board meet for fund raise
TMS Ep168: Axis Mutual Fund, exports growth, Power stocks, e-passport
TMS Ep168: Axis Mutual Fund, exports growth, Power stocks, e-passport
-
Q1: India announced an ambitious target, from the 175 which was due this year for renewables to now 500 GW by 2030. Where and how is Tata Power placed in India’s quest to 500, both as a developer as well as a manufacturer?
Ans:
>Tata Power is one of the oldest solar panel manufacturers in the country.
>Tata Power is working on 4GW of cell line and 4GW of module line, apart from the ongoing 530 MW of cell and 580 MW of module it is working on.
>Company has around 3.5 GW of its own and 15-20 GW in five years
>In rooftops and pumps, the company will be nine-times of what it is today by 2027
>In utility scale, the company will be five-times of what it is today by 2027 Q2: On the manufacturing side, you plan to be totally integrated because right now it seems the focus is on polysilicon cells and then modules or will it be partly integrated?
Ans:
>The scale of manufacturing today is still subscale
>Investment decisions for expansion in manufacturing was made after policy decisions on import tariff barriers and other incentives
>Manufacturing in this industry is a long-term commitment
>Focus on cell-led module now
>Policy decisions will determine if company will commit to wafers and poly Q3: Coming to the newer products from renewables, like green hydrogen and the associated batteries, storage issues. On the manufacturing side of electrolisers, green hydrogen and of batteries, would you be also venturing into those or would you be restricted to the solar equipment manufacturing?
Ans:
>Tata Power’s strength is renewables, producing power at affordable price, hybrid etc
>Making 40 MG battery storage along with solar at lay, as EPC
>Executing 120 MWH solar+storage at Chhattisgarh
>Exploring potentials of electrolysers, manufacturing of batteries
>Company strategy is to play with its strength and tie-up with those who has strength in the downstream parts
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU