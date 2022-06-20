What does Ashish Khanna of Tata Power say about India's renewable target?

Q1: India announced an ambitious target, from the 175 which was due this year for renewables to now 500 GW by 2030. Where and how is placed in India’s quest to 500, both as a developer as well as a manufacturer?

Ans:

> is one of the oldest solar panel manufacturers in the country.

> is working on 4GW of cell line and 4GW of module line, apart from the ongoing 530 MW of cell and 580 MW of module it is working on.

>Company has around 3.5 GW of its own and 15-20 GW in five years



>In case of EPC, by 2027 the company will be three-times of what it is today>In rooftops and pumps, the company will be nine-times of what it is today by 2027>In utility scale, the company will be five-times of what it is today by 2027Ans:>The scale of manufacturing today is still subscale>Investment decisions for expansion in manufacturing was made after policy decisions on import tariff barriers and other incentives>Manufacturing in this industry is a long-term commitment>Focus on cell-led module now>Policy decisions will determine if company will commit to wafers and polyAns:>Tata Power’s strength is renewables, producing power at affordable price, hybrid etc>Making 40 MG battery storage along with solar at lay, as EPC>Executing 120 MWH solar+storage at Chhattisgarh>Exploring potentials of electrolysers, manufacturing of batteries>Company strategy is to play with its strength and tie-up with those who has strength in the downstream parts