TMS Ep168: Axis Mutual Fund, exports growth, Power stocks, e-passport

Several fund managers have been under the Sebi radar for quite some time now over their alleged role in markets norms violations-- including the dubious practice of front-running. And the markets regulator is said to have expedited its probe after revelations at last week, where two fund managers were stripped of all the responsibilities over suspicion that they too were involved in front-running. So, is it just a stray incident? Or yet another tip of the looming iceberg? Will it dent the investors’ confidence? And what should the regulator do to check it?



Experts believe that a few such incidents may not shake the investors’ confidence in the mutual fund industry. Let us move on to India’s booming export industry. For some time now, exports have been a bright spot for the Indian economy-- which has recently emerged from the shadow of pandemic. It breached the $400-billion export mark in FY22, way before the end of fiscal year. However, despite such an achievement, the government looks circumspect. The commerce ministry has not projected any fresh exports target for FY23. Is it due to the uncertainty surrounding world trade? And how can India sustain its exports growth momentum?



India’s plan to boost its wheat export may be derailed due to the ongoing heat wave. But the extreme weather bodes well for some. Stocks of power companies usually rise in tandem with the soaring mercury. The sector is grappling with low coal inventories. So will the situation get worse amid record high power demands? And how should investors bet on it?After the power sector stocks, let us see how the government is using technology to usher in transparency. It is now planning to roll out soon. What is it? And how different will it be from our regular passports? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.