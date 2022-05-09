Tata Consumer Products MD Sunil D'Souza on food & non-food business plans

-
ALSO READ
Urban demand returning, but rural under stress: Tata Consumer MD & CEO
Energy prices are starting to hurt: Sunil D'Souza of Tata Consumer
TMS Ep58: Privatisation, Google smartwatch, RBI rates, encryption
Byju's ropes in ex-Bain executive Rachna Bahadur to lead global expansion
What is the road ahead for Indian exports; will momentum continue?
-
Q1: Your food business volumes are impacted. Is it because of inflation?
Ans:
>Tata’s India food business is composed of salt and the Tata Sampann/Soulfull/ready-to-eat
-Q4 volumes of last year that grew by 21% is a high base to cycle this year
-Inflation in salt, followed by price rise in past nine months
>Despite inflation, salt maintained margin for Q4 FY22 vs Q4 FY21
>Tata Sampann grew over 30% by value in Q4 FY22
>Starting from a zero-base, Tata Soulfull is growing at triple digits for past few months Q2: Have you been able to pass on the lower prices in tea to the consumers, and why’s revenue is still impacted in the category?
Ans:
>As against overall beverages in India, Tata’s tea revenues was -1%
>Prices moved down for tea brands where prices have softened Q3: You had good margin in the quarter when rest of the sector struggled. Can you explain how you managed this kind of performance in the margin front?
Ans:
>Salt, tea and coffee are three major commodities that Tata Consumer Products buy
>Apart from salt, prices of tea and coffee are looking to be range-bound now
>Spike in commodity prices seen on categories which Tata Consumer Products is not heavily reliant on, like sunflower oil, palm oil, wheat etc
>Made sure that execution and volume growth continues, despite price increase Q4: In your international markets performance, especially in tea, mobility has increased in these markets. That’s why out-of-home consumption has picked up, and in-hone consumption has taken a hit. What is your strategy to improve black tea consumption in these markets?
Ans:
>Coffee business enjoys a stable market share, where price rise is in sync with coffee prices and the industry trends
>International tea markets have normalised and returned to pre-Covid trends
>Following three-brand strategy for international markets – putting Tetley, Good Earth and Teapigs under the same portfolio and expand
>Beyond building brand image and improving execution for Tetley black tea, the next growth opportunities are in fruit and herbal specialty
>Black tea as a category is under pressure in international markets, but the company has a share opportunity to equalise Q5: Starbucks had a strong opening of stores in the previous quarter. Will this continue for you going ahead?
Ans:
>Starbucks opened 50 stores during the last financial year. 23 stores opened in the last quarter
>Background work was already done before reopening of the stores
>Ambitions of accelerating store growth in India
>Starbucks has 268 outlets in 26 cities of India Q6: In the Indian market, modern trade contribution has crossed Rs 1,000 crores. If you can touch upon quick commerce and also your D2C brands and your ecommerce business is evolving at this point in time.
Ans:
>Modern trade grew at 30% y-o-y and has crossed Rs 1,000 crores now
>New businesses like Soulfull, Tata Q, Sampann etc are witnessing disproportionate shares and volume growth in the modern trade
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU