Tata Consumer Products MD Sunil D'Souza on food & non-food business plans

>Reasons for volume softness in salt in Q4-Q4 volumes of last year that grew by 21% is a high base to cycle this year-Inflation in salt, followed by price rise in past nine months>Despite inflation, salt maintained margin for Q4 FY22 vs Q4 FY21>Tata Sampann grew over 30% by value in Q4 FY22>Starting from a zero-base, Tata Soulfull is growing at triple digits for past few monthsAns:>As against overall beverages in India, Tata’s tea revenues was -1%>Prices moved down for tea brands where prices have softenedAns:>Salt, tea and coffee are three major that buy>Apart from salt, prices of tea and coffee are looking to be range-bound now>Spike in commodity prices seen on categories which is not heavily reliant on, like sunflower oil, palm oil, wheat etc>Made sure that execution and volume growth continues, despite price increaseAns:>Coffee business enjoys a stable market share, where price rise is in sync with coffee prices and the industry trends>International tea markets have normalised and returned to pre-Covid trends>Following three-brand strategy for international markets – putting Tetley, Good Earth and Teapigs under the same portfolio and expand>Beyond building brand image and improving execution for Tetley black tea, the next growth opportunities are in fruit and herbal specialty>Black tea as a category is under pressure in international markets, but the company has a share opportunity to equaliseAns:>Starbucks opened 50 stores during the last financial year. 23 stores opened in the last quarter>Background work was already done before reopening of the stores>Ambitions of accelerating store growth in India>Starbucks has 268 outlets in 26 cities of IndiaAns:>Modern trade grew at 30% y-o-y and has crossed Rs 1,000 crores now>New businesses like Soulfull, Tata Q, Sampann etc are witnessing disproportionate shares and volume growth in the modern trade