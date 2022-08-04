JUST IN
What is keeping Adar Poonawalla busy these days?

Adar Poonawalla has taken Indian vaccines to the US and European markets. In an interview with Business Standard's Sohini Das, he tells about his plans for mass production of vaccines and more

Serum Institute of India | Serum Institute | Vaccine

Sohini Das  |  New Delhi 

Adar Poonawalla
Adar Poonawalla (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

    • Innovation has also been the key to the success of Adar Poonawala. He has taken Indian vaccines to the US and European markets. In an interview with Business Standard’s Sohini Das, Poonawalla tells about his plans, which include mass production of malaria vaccines, nasal flu vaccine and exploring a vaccine for monkeypox too. Let us listen in to the interview in this podcast.

    First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 07:00 IST
