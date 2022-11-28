Why is the Tata group thirsting for Bisleri?
Bisleri is up for sale. Several big players are said to be in talks with the company. Tata group is one among them. But what will the Tatas gain by adding Bisleri to its water crate? Let's find out
Bisleri, India’s biggest and most popular packaged water brand, is up for sale. 82 years old Ramesh Chauhan -- who built this brand -- is scouting for a new owner who can take forward his legacy. And the news has stirred a wave in the FMCG sector. Several big players are said to be in talks with the veteran industrialist. Tata group is also one among them. But what will the salt-to-software conglomerate gain by adding Bisleri bottles to its water crate? This podcast answers
