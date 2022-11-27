We're hiring, says Elon Musk; Twitter 2.0 to have payments feature

is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.

The first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. Musk, who didn’t say when he gave the talk, has undertaken a dramatic restructuring that initially cut the firm’s headcount in half.

Hate speech impressions on the social network are lower and reported impersonations have fallen, according to the slides which cited data with mid-November dates.

Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company, has said that buying would speed up his ambition to create an “everything app”called X.

His “ 2.0 The Everything App” will have features like encrypted direct messages (DMs), longform tweets and payments, according to the tweet.

In another tweet early on Sunday, Musk said he sees a “path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months.”

Meanwhile, Musk says new user signups to the platform are at an “all-time high”, as he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns about verification and hate speech.

Signups were averaging over two million per day in the last seven days as of November 16, up 66 per cent compared to the same week in 2021, Musk said in a tweet late on Saturday.

He also said that user active minutes were at a record high, averaging nearly 8 billion active minutes per day in the last seven days as of November 15, an increase of 30 per cent in comparison to last year.

Hate speech impersonations decreased as of November 13 compared to October of last year. Reported impersonations on the platform spiked earlier this month, before and in wake of the Twitter Blue launch.

Musk said, Twitter was experiencing a massive drop in revenue from the advertiser retreat, blaming a coalition of civil rights groups that has been pressing the platform’s top advertisers to take action if he did not protect content moderation.

