Why is Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh bullish on three-wheelers?

Even as businesses were recovering after the first Covid wave last year, the second one struck India earlier this year and hit all businesses, including ride-sharing platforms, as well as the broader economy. Now that the coronavirus situation is getting better and the economy is on a recovery path, how is the ride-sharing business faring? In an exclusive interview with Business Standard's Surajeet Das Gupta, Uber president for India and South Asia, Prabhjeet Singh, seemed upbeat about the business recovery.

He said he was bullish on segments like autorickshaw and also spoke about his company's India R&D work, and the implementation of social security benefits for gig workers.

Listen to the full in this podcast. Here are the highlights of the interview:

Is the worst over for the car-sharing business?

Significant recovery and acceleartion in ride sharing

Business back to pre-Covid level in multiple categories

Auto, moto, rental segments performing well

Already present in over 90 Indian cities and expanding

What's the target by the end of the year?

Definitely more than 100 cities across India

Overall recovery to be very encouraging by year-end

All hands on deck to support increased demand

Where are you in your auto business?

Product market fit is spectacular

Low-cost solution, overcomes the challenge of hail

Benefits of digital payments and safety

Win-win for drivers, riders and Uber

How's your India R&D helping you globally?

India important not just for mobility but also talent

Building tech centres here for the world

Have two centres -- in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Tech teams already 700-strong, to be 1,000 by year-end

Will you support startups in this space by taking minority stakes in them?

They need tech expertise & mentorship, opportunity to experiment, and funding

We are committed to supporting them in all three fronts

Where are you at present in implementation of India's gig worker policy?