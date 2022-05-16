Why may Tata Sons have chosen Campbell Wilson to lead Air India?

Over 100 days and a failed attempt later, the Tatas seems to have finally found another expat to steer the loss-making towards a profitable business.

The Tata Group has roped in 50-year-old Campbell Wilson, the CEO of Singapore Airlines’ long-haul budget unit Scoot. Singapore Airlines is also Tata’s joint venture partner in Vistara.

After their takeover in January, Tatas’ first choice to lead was former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci. But the choice ran into some trouble back home due to Turkey’s strained relations with India. The row ended when Ayci declined to take up the responsibility.

“I am delighted to welcome Campbell to . He is an industry veteran having worked in key global market cutting across multiple functions.Further, AI would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline.”

Meanwhile, Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran described Wilson as an industry veteran who had worked in key global markets across many functions. Singapore Airlines Group CEO Goh Choon Phong said that while the group was sad to lose Wilson, he was going to Air India with their “full blessings”.

“Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines, offering world-class products and services with a distinct customer experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” said Campbell Wilson.

Wilson said in a statement that Air India aimed to become one of the best airlines in the world. He said that he was excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition.

Air India will have to wait at least a month before it hands over the responsibility to Wilson. His last working day at Scoot is June 15 and industry observers do not expect Tatas to face hurdles in obtaining a security clearance from the Union Home Ministry for him.

Wilson started off his career as a Management Trainee with Singapore Airlines in 1996 in New Zealand. He then worked for the group in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led until 2016.

He then served as the Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, of Singapore Airlines, where he worked on pricing, distribution, e-commerce, merchandising, brand & marketing, global sales and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.

By then Scoot had merged with the group’s short-haul low-cost airline Tigerair. Scoot has a major presence in India and so does Singapore Airlines.

The incoming CEO will also have to work towards paring Air India’s debt of Rs 15,300 crore, refurbishing its fleet, improving service quality and rationalising its routes.

What would be his immediate challenges at Air India?



Talking to Business Standard, Ajay Awtaney, Founder and Editor, Live From A Lounge says, the new chief has to get used to Air India’s culture, where the airline might still come off as ‘sarkari’ or bureaucratic. Many of Air India’s planes are in a bad shape and in need of refurbishment, Awtaney says adding that the planes may need new seats, new in-flight entertainment system, internet onboard and more.

Tata Group has been beefing up Air India's top management as a precursor to the CEO’s appointment. Suresh Dutt Tripathi, who headed HR at Tata Steel, was appointed as Air India’s chief human resource officer.

Rajesh Dogra, a TCS veteran who headed the Passport Seva program, is now head of customer experience and ground handling while Satya Ramaswamy, former head of strategic initiatives at Tata Digital is now the chief digital and technology officer at the airline.

This is the first time the airline will have a chief digital officer as it looks to improve its tech backend. The rejigged team will help Wilson in executing his vision and whatever turnaround strategy he may have for Air India.

Wilson has 26 years of aviation industry experience across both full-service and low-cost airlines, which will come in handy not just for Air India but also for Air India Express and AirAsia India, which is in the process of merging with Air India. In his own words, Wilson has worked in 12 roles across six countries in three continents. Air India will count on this to help revive the fortunes of the maharajah.