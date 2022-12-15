Will the share buyback revive Paytm's fortunes?

JUST IN
The board of One 97 Communications Ltd has approved a share buyback proposal. It came less than 13 months after Paytm's disastrous listing. How will the buyback affect Paytm's fortunes and investors?

Paytm | Buyback | Paytm revenue

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Paytm's Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma addresses at Global Fintech Fest 2022, in Mumbai on Thursday.
Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma

    • The board of One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent of digital payments provider Paytm, has approved a share buyback proposal. The decision comes less than 13 months after Paytm’s disastrous listing. Against this backdrop, how will the buyback affect the company’s fortunes and investors? And, what are the concerns surrounding the decision? This podcast brings you the answers

    First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 11:49 IST
