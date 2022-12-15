Will the share buyback revive Paytm's fortunes?
The board of One 97 Communications Ltd has approved a share buyback proposal. It came less than 13 months after Paytm's disastrous listing. How will the buyback affect Paytm's fortunes and investors?
Topics
Paytm | Buyback | Paytm revenue
https://mybs.in/2b2vIx4
What is a share buyback?
Paytm board okays share buyback worth Rs 850 crore at Rs 810 per share
Paytm board to consider share buyback today; check all details here
Paytm in focus as board considers buyback; IIAS raises key concerns
Infosys shares drop 2.6% despite buyback proposal, end at Rs 1,425
The board of One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent of digital payments provider Paytm, has approved a share buyback proposal. The decision comes less than 13 months after Paytm’s disastrous listing. Against this backdrop, how will the buyback affect the company’s fortunes and investors? And, what are the concerns surrounding the decision? This podcast brings you the answers
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU