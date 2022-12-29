JUST IN
Will this year's record M&A show continue in 2023?
Google staff braces for a cost-cutting drive as budgetary anxiety mounts
Reliance Industries topped the growth charts in the last 20 years
Timely resolution of FDA action key for Indian pharma's US pipeline
McLeod negotiates with investors to monetise assets, infuse fresh capital
JK Lakshmi ties-up with GreenLine Logistics to roll out first LNG fleet
I owe my success to institutional reforms over 30 years: Gautam Adani
India's billionaire club shrinks to 120, Gautam Adani tops rich list
IOCL to undertake intensified TB elimination project in UP, Chhattisgarh
SBI to consider raising funds via infrastructure bonds worth up to $1.21 bn
This year India Inc clinched its highest-ever mergers and acquisitions, beating the previous record of 2021. What were the factors that led to this year's stellar numbers? How will 2023 play out?

M&As in India | M&A activity | Merger and Acquisition

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group with Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group at the signing of Cleartrip stake acquisition by Adani group.
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group with Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group at the signing of Cleartrip stake acquisition by Adani group.

A host of high-value deals -- including the ones sealed by Adani Group and HDFC Bank -- were the highlights of 2022. It was the year when India Inc. clinched its highest ever mergers and acquisitions, beating the previous record set in 2021 by a considerable margin. So what were the factors that led to this year’s stellar numbers? And, how will 2023 play out? This podcast brings you the answers.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 07:00 IST
