Will this year's record M&A show continue in 2023?
This year India Inc clinched its highest-ever mergers and acquisitions, beating the previous record of 2021. What were the factors that led to this year's stellar numbers? How will 2023 play out?
A host of high-value deals -- including the ones sealed by Adani Group and HDFC Bank -- were the highlights of 2022. It was the year when India Inc. clinched its highest ever mergers and acquisitions, beating the previous record set in 2021 by a considerable margin. So what were the factors that led to this year’s stellar numbers? And, how will 2023 play out? This podcast brings you the answers.
