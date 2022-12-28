JUST IN
JK Lakshmi ties-up with GreenLine Logistics to roll out first LNG fleet
I owe my success to institutional reforms over 30 years: Gautam Adani
IOCL to undertake intensified TB elimination project in UP, Chhattisgarh
SBI to consider raising funds via infrastructure bonds worth up to $1.21 bn
CBIC issues clarifications on tax recovery from firms under insolvency
20 years at Reliance helm: Mukesh Ambani redefines scale, business growth
JSW Energy completes acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy for Rs 1,047 cr
Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurl-on for Rs 2,000 crore
Airtel announces launch of 5G service in Jammu, Srinagar in a phased manner
BIAL incurs net loss of Rs 356 crore in FY22 due to Covid-19 impact
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Post-LVB integration, DBS aiming to treble growth in 5 years: MD & CEO
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

JK Lakshmi ties-up with GreenLine Logistics to roll out first LNG fleet

JK Lakshmi Cement has tied up with GreenLine, a pioneer in green and smart logistics in India, for the introduction of LNG-fuelled heavy trucks for transporting cement

Topics
JK Lakshmi Cement | LNG

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

cement prices

JK Lakshmi Cement has tied up with GreenLine, a pioneer in green and smart logistics in India, for the introduction of LNG-fuelled heavy trucks for transporting cement.

"With this association, GreenLine will enable JK Lakshmi Cement to decarbonise its road logistics operations in a phased manner over the next few years," the company said in a statement.

Starting with a fleet of 10 LNG trucks plying on the Sirohi in Rajasthan to Surat in Gujarat route, the companies plan to scale this up substantially over the next two years.

"Each LNG truck reduces about 35 tons of CO2 emissions per year. With the switch to LNG fuelled logistics, JK Lakshmi Cement aims to reduce its carbon emissions, not only to achieve its environmental goals but also boost its ESG performance," it said.

Trucks in India usually use diesel as fuel. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) offers a less polluting alternative on long-haul routes.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Shukla, President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, said, "JK Lakshmi Cement believes in sustainable & responsible growth that encompasses our society and the environment. Deploying LNG trucks is our first step towards sustainable transportation.

"This green trucking initiative of GreenLine Logistics will act as a game-changer for the country's cement transportation industry and help facilitate the eventual transition towards a more circular economy. We are pleased to be partnering with GreenLine and look forward to scaling this initiative up over the coming months."

GreenLine Logistics is pioneering green and smart logistics in India. The company aims to be the country's largest green road logistics company providing emissions reduction in heavy trucking for ESG-conscious businesses. It is working on the adoption of LNG-fuelled heavy trucking for long-haul logistics.

Commenting on the association, Anand Mimani, CEO, of GreenLine, said, "As leading companies emphasise their ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance, reducing emissions from their heavy trucking logistics becomes key. GreenLine, the pioneer in the decarbonisation of heavy trucking in India through its fleet of LNG HCVs, is enabling this journey for companies. We expect many more industries to join us in this journey towards green trucking".

Heavy trucking emits 10-12 per cent of the total emissions. The shift to LNG-fuelled trucks will reduce toxic emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) by 28 per cent, CO by up to 70 per cent, NOx by up to 59 per cent, SOx by up to 100 per cent and particulate matter by up to 91 per cent. The adoption of LNG trucks will also aid in reducing noise pollution by up to 30 per cent, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on JK Lakshmi Cement

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 22:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.