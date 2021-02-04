All you need to know about New Delhi Railway Station revamp project

-
ALSO READ
NDLS revamp on the cards, to give Lutyens' Delhi a major facelift
Salient features of the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment plan
All you need to know about the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment plan
In pics: Key highlights of New Delhi railway station redevelopment plan
Adani, GMR, Godrej eye revamp of Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station
-
The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the organisation responsible for executing the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station has invited the request for quotation (RFQ) bids which witnessed participation from national and international companies.
The Railways said on Wednesday that nine companies including Adani Railways Transport, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, and GMR Highways, have expressed interest in the revamp project, entailing an investment of around Rs 6,500 crore. The station is strategically located in the heart of Delhi and has proximity to Connaught Place, Delhi's prime commercial hub.
So wat will be the changes?
According to RLDA, the station will be redeveloped into a world-class station in line with global standards with Dome-shaped terminal buildings with 2-Arrival and 2-Departure at the concourse level, two Multi-Modal Transport Hubs (MMTH) on its every side, 40-floor high-rise twin towers (with Hotel / Offices and Retail at Podium) and pedestrian boulevard with high- street shopping among the salient features of the proposed development.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU