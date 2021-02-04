All you need to know about New Delhi Railway Station revamp project

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the organisation responsible for executing the redevelopment of the Railway Station has invited the request for quotation (RFQ) bids which witnessed participation from and international companies.

The said on Wednesday that nine companies including Adani Transport, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, and GMR Highways, have expressed interest in the revamp project, entailing an investment of around Rs 6,500 crore. The station is strategically located in the heart of Delhi and has proximity to Connaught Place, Delhi's prime commercial hub.

So wat will be the changes?



According to RLDA, the station will be redeveloped into a world-class station in line with global standards with Dome-shaped terminal buildings with 2-Arrival and 2-Departure at the concourse level, two Multi-Modal Transport Hubs (MMTH) on its every side, 40-floor high-rise twin towers (with Hotel / Offices and Retail at Podium) and pedestrian boulevard with high- street shopping among the salient features of the proposed development.